Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

ACOR opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 49.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

