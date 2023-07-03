Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $170,000.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,194,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,630,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.