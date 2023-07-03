Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.