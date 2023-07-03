First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Critical Comparison

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Free Report) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Republic Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.01 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.07 Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion N/A $1.73 billion $3.18 13.02

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Financiero Banorte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

(Free Report)

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.