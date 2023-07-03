Reviewing Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medtronic and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $31.23 billion 3.75 $3.76 billion $2.82 31.24 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 28.62 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

80.5% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Medtronic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Medtronic has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medtronic and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 2 7 5 0 2.21 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medtronic currently has a consensus price target of $90.44, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Medtronic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 12.03% 13.54% 7.65% Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23%

Summary

Medtronic beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. Medtronic plc was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

