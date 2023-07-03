Citizens Financial (CIWV) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Free Report) is one of 282 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Citizens Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial N/A N/A N/A Citizens Financial Competitors 32.81% 10.51% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Competitors 1115 3519 3325 38 2.29

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 312.58%. Given Citizens Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Citizens Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial N/A N/A 36.71 Citizens Financial Competitors $783.98 billion $805.49 million 243.51

Citizens Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial. Citizens Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Citizens Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Citizens Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Citizens Financial pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Citizens Financial rivals beat Citizens Financial on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc. that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loan products comprising auto, personal, RVS and camper, motorcycles, boats, and ATVS; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, real estate loans, and government guaranteed loans, as well as home loans and home equity; debit and credit cards; insured cash sweep and CDARS; and remote deposit and safe deposit box services. In addition, it provides investment products, such as managed and brokerage accounts, 401K, simple and SEP IRAS, traditional and ROTH IRA, smart529 plans, insurance, and fixed and variable annuities; investment services, including retirement planning, estate planning, asset allocation, and college savings; and trust services. Further, the company offers online banking, mobile and telephone banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, notary, ATM, coin counter, night deposit drop, foreign currency, credit card processing, and other services, as well as wire transfers and digital wallet services. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Elkins, West Virginia.

