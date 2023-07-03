Reviewing Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) and Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -30.76% -23.20% -17.01% Amplitude -38.76% -32.40% -22.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coursera and Amplitude, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 6 6 0 2.50 Amplitude 0 7 2 0 2.22

Risk and Volatility

Coursera presently has a consensus price target of $17.08, suggesting a potential upside of 31.21%. Amplitude has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.64%. Given Amplitude’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Coursera.

Coursera has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplitude has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Coursera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Amplitude shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coursera and Amplitude’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $523.76 million 3.75 -$175.36 million ($1.16) -11.22 Amplitude $238.07 million 5.36 -$93.38 million ($0.86) -12.79

Amplitude has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coursera. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coursera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coursera beats Amplitude on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

