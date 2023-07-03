Financial Comparison: United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) and NVR (NYSE:NVR)

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) and NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Homes Group and NVR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $463.44 million 0.31 $7.07 million N/A N/A NVR $10.33 billion 2.00 $1.73 billion $475.49 13.36

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23% NVR 16.20% 48.97% 29.34%

Risk & Volatility

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVR has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of NVR shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of NVR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Homes Group and NVR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NVR 1 2 4 0 2.43

NVR has a consensus price target of $4,863.33, indicating a potential downside of 23.42%. Given NVR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NVR is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Summary

NVR beats United Homes Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc. designs, builds and sells home in South Carolina. It provides affordable homes for the entry-level to mid-level segments. The company operates its homebuilder homes under Great Southern Homes brand name. United Homes Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance; performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings; and sells mortgage loans to investors in the secondary markets on a servicing released basis. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. NVR, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

