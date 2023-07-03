Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Financial Comparison

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Free Report) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Cochlear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cochlear and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A Vapotherm -172.33% -1,250.70% -76.03%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 0 0 0 N/A Vapotherm 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cochlear and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 349.44%. Given Vapotherm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Cochlear.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cochlear and Vapotherm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $1.64 91.50 Vapotherm $66.80 million 0.31 -$113.26 million ($3.82) -0.12

Cochlear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cochlear beats Vapotherm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cochlear



Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Vapotherm



Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

