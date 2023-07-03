BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRBR. William Blair began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

