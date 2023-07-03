Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.20 on Monday. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

