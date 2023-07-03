Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells $518,871.20 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 40,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $518,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,850.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $146,440.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40.

CDMO stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

