Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells $364,402.69 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $364,402.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $569,944.88.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $19.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

