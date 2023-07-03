Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $749,664.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $222,262.56.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32.

On Friday, May 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12.

On Thursday, April 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $222,875.12.

ZM stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

