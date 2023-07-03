Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $301,896.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) CFO David Day sold 21,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $301,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, David Day sold 1,213 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $16,339.11.

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Day sold 16,066 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $174,798.08.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cannonball Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9,583.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 866,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 80,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.