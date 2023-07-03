Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $676,943.75 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $157.18 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

