BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $775,991.65 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,991.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,216,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,515,439.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,199.20.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,256,568.08.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $228,610.79.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $383,383.32.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,713.60.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.41.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,371.20.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $285,969.42.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $386,240.16.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.66 on Monday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

