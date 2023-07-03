Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $1,101,250.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $1,090,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $44.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAN. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

