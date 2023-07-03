Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CAO Sells $570,547.20 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $570,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12.
Chewy Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:CHWY opened at $39.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $52.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 183,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
