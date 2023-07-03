Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $220.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.