Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) PT at $30.65

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

