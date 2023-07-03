Critical Review: Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) & Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Parkland and Ferrellgas Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parkland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parkland presently has a consensus price target of $39.57, indicating a potential upside of 60.19%. Given Parkland’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Parkland is more favorable than Ferrellgas Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parkland N/A N/A N/A $0.75 33.10 Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.52 -$82.50 million ($0.85) -9.40

This table compares Parkland and Ferrellgas Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Parkland has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrellgas Partners. Ferrellgas Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parkland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Parkland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Parkland and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parkland N/A N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81%

Summary

Parkland beats Ferrellgas Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities. This segment sells its products under the M&M Food Market, On the Run / Marché Express, Ultramar, Esso, Chevron, Pioneer, Fas Gas Plus, Bluewave Energy, Pipeline Commercial, Columbia Fuels, and Sparlings Propane brand names. Its international segment operates and services various retail service stations under the Sol, Esso, Mobil, Shell, and Texaco brand names; and owns the Sol Shop, a convenience store, as well as sells refined crude oil to commercial, industrial, and aviation businesses. The company's USA Segment delivers fuel, lubricants, and other related products to commercial and wholesale customers; operates a network of retail fuel and convenience stores under the On the Run, Arco, Cenex, Chevron, Conoco, Exxon, and other brands, as well as cardlocks under various brands; and operates terminals, storage facilities and trucks, contracts with pipeline, storage facilities, and third-party carriers to support its network. Its Refining segment refines fuel products, such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; co-processes bio-feedstocks and blends low-carbon-intensity fuels with gasoline and diesel to produce greener fuels. The company was formerly known as Parkland Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Parkland Corporation in May 2020. Parkland Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2022, the company operates through a network of 49 service centers and 795 service units for propane distribution locations. In addition, it is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is based in Liberty, Missouri.

