Financial Survey: SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Free Report) and Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and Three Sixty Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.24 -$33.42 million ($1.30) -1.08 Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Three Sixty Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPI Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SPI Energy and Three Sixty Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68% Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SPI Energy and Three Sixty Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Three Sixty Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Given SPI Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Three Sixty Solar.

Summary

SPI Energy beats Three Sixty Solar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

