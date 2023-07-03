PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.64.

Several research firms recently commented on PDD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. PDD has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. On average, research analysts expect that PDD will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

