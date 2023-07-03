Brokerages Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT at $14.39

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,561,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 588,618 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 19.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $979,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

