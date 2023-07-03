CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) VP Sells $1,183,000.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CarMax Trading Down 0.8 %

CarMax stock opened at $83.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CarMax by 562.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,033,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

