Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO Sells $1,714,430.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,714,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at $22,180,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $286,827.84.

On Monday, June 12th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

MCW opened at $9.65 on Monday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533,182 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,774 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Stories

