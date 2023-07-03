Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,823,100.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,717,881.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Trading Down 0.5 %

Moderna stock opened at $121.50 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

