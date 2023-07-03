Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Sells $2,086,572.51 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $167.08 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.78 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 60.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

