CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Sells $2,289,874.86 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $83.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

