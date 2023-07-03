Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $5,473,221.60 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95.

On Friday, May 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48.

On Friday, May 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80.

On Friday, April 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11.

On Monday, April 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $468.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.