Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Up 103.6% in June

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

