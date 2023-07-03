Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Down 42.3% in June

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Forafric Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Forafric Global stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Forafric Global has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRI. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forafric Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

