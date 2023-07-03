Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 379,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 481,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 17.3 %
Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.77.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 291.49% and a negative net margin of 1,014.32%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.
