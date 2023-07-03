AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $20.99 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

