TD Securities Cuts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$3.75

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CJREF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CJREF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 56.36%. The business had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.