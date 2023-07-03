Scotiabank Trims Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Target Price to C$1.90

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CJREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of CJREF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

