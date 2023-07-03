Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $12.21 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

