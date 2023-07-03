Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Inuvo to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE INUV opened at $0.22 on Friday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.