Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 193.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at $1,855,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

