Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

