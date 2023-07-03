HNI (NYSE:HNI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. HNI has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.26 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HNI will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after buying an additional 545,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth $10,935,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 257,833 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,192.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,981 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in HNI by 863.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 112,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

