StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

GLOP stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $465.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GasLog Partners

About GasLog Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

