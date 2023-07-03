Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

CLS opened at $14.50 on Friday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

