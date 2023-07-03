StockNews.com Upgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to “Buy”

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.59.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

