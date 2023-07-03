StockNews.com Upgrades Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Buy

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSK. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.