Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 4.8 %

BPMC opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

