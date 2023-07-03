Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 million, a PE ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 4.34. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter worth about $343,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

