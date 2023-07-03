Contrasting Auddia (AUUD) & Its Rivals

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) is one of 140 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Auddia to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Auddia alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Auddia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 549 3097 4963 82 2.53

Profitability

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.31%. Given Auddia’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Auddia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -91.96% -2,050.08% -214.68%

Volatility and Risk

Auddia has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auddia and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.71 Auddia Competitors $940.45 million -$65.93 million 4.77

Auddia’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Auddia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.