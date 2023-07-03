Contrasting Auddia (AUUD) & Its Rivals

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) is one of 140 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Auddia to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
15.7% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Auddia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Auddia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Auddia Competitors
|549
|3097
|4963
|82
|2.53
Profitability
This table compares Auddia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Auddia
|N/A
|-173.20%
|-130.25%
|Auddia Competitors
|-91.96%
|-2,050.08%
|-214.68%
Volatility and Risk
Auddia has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Auddia and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Auddia
|$110,000.00
|-$6.90 million
|-0.71
|Auddia Competitors
|$940.45 million
|-$65.93 million
|4.77
Auddia’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Auddia Company Profile
Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.
