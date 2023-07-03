Head-To-Head Review: Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) vs. Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Tenaya Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prometheus Biosciences $6.81 million 1,403.55 -$141.75 million ($3.52) -56.80 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($2.47) -2.38

Tenaya Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prometheus Biosciences. Prometheus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaya Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Prometheus Biosciences has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prometheus Biosciences -3,768.76% -33.50% -29.59% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -56.59% -49.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prometheus Biosciences and Tenaya Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prometheus Biosciences 0 7 4 0 2.36 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $153.36, indicating a potential downside of 23.29%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 219.42%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Prometheus Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Prometheus Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. The company also develops PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator for IBD and potentially other immune-mediated diseases; PRA052, an anti-CD30L mAb for IBD; PR1100, an anti-cytokine receptor mAb for IBD and other immune-mediated diseases; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD, and inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. It has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH for PRA052; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. As of June 16, 2023, Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

